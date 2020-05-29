Ronald Douglas Brungot, age 72, of Hillsville, Virginia passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, Virginia. Mr. Brungot was born in Baltimore, Maryland May 29, 1947 to the late Melvin and Mildred Helena Griffin Brungot. He is survived by his wife Wanda Nester Brungot of Hillsville; daughter and son-in-law Michelle Jackson and Timothy; grandsons Adam Tilley & Jesseca; Brandon Tilley and Jacob Tilley; great grandsons Jacob I. Tilley and Jeremiah Tilley; sister and brother-in-law Julie McHugh and Bob; brothers and sister-in-law: Arthur Brungot, Dennis and Karen Sheehan; Danny and Stacie Sheehan; brother-in-law Larry Nester. Also surviving are aunts Laura Bowman, Betty Griffin, Mary-Ana Griffin, uncle and wife Marvin Griffin and Carol; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. There are no services at this time. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville is serving the Brungot family. Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.