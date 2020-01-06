|
Ronald Ray Throckmorton, 65, of Cana, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. Mr. Throckmorton was born in Long Beach, CA to the late Thomas Ray and Mabel Gray Blackmon Throckmorton.
Survivors include his wife, Cherly Ann Throckmorton; son, Thomas Throckmorton, Sr.; daughter, Linsay Rae Throckmorton; grandchildren, Thomas Throckmorton, Jr., Nicholas K. Throckmorton, Christian Throckmorton, Edward McCraw, III, Clinton McCraw, Tianna McCraw, Journey Mayes, and Ethan Mayes; great-granddaughter, Sunny Rain Throckmorton and a soon-to-be great-grandson; sisters, Marilyn Throckmorton and Kathy Sapp; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Blood Covered Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1:00 PM with Bobby Steele officiating. Burial will follow in the McCraw Family Cemetery. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020