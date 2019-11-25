Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Ronnie Lavern Lyons

Ronnie Lavern Lyons Obituary

Ronnie Lavern Lyons, 70, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Lyons; mother, Margie Hazel Farris Lyons McMillan; son Matthew Lyons; brothers, David Lyons and Billy Lyons; sister, Jackie Lyons Ayers.

Survivors include his wife Anita Lyons of the home; children, Melissa Lyons Burleson, Sheila Lyons Quesenberry and husband Terry, Ronnie Scott Lyons, and Barbara Denise Lyons; grandchildren, Ethan Glade Phipps, Mickey Quesenberry, and Emily Burleson Hall and Isaac; great granddaughter, Isabella Skye Phipps; special friend, Kim Payne. Siblings and spouses, Ted and Joan Lyons, Phyllis Goad, Lyndell and Sam Semones, Doug and Liz Lyons; brother-in-law, James Ayers. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Lyons family.

Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
