Ronnie Lavern Lyons, 70, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Lyons; mother, Margie Hazel Farris Lyons McMillan; son Matthew Lyons; brothers, David Lyons and Billy Lyons; sister, Jackie Lyons Ayers.
Survivors include his wife Anita Lyons of the home; children, Melissa Lyons Burleson, Sheila Lyons Quesenberry and husband Terry, Ronnie Scott Lyons, and Barbara Denise Lyons; grandchildren, Ethan Glade Phipps, Mickey Quesenberry, and Emily Burleson Hall and Isaac; great granddaughter, Isabella Skye Phipps; special friend, Kim Payne. Siblings and spouses, Ted and Joan Lyons, Phyllis Goad, Lyndell and Sam Semones, Doug and Liz Lyons; brother-in-law, James Ayers. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Lyons family.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019