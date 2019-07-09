Rosalie Ruth Rorrer Johnson, 89 of Hillsville, crossed over to the other side on July 8, 2019. Born in Bluefield, WV the day after Christmas, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Emerson Rorrer and Gladys Lillian Jennings Rorrer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Johnson.

Rosalie was a graduate of Big Creek High School and McLaines Business College. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Island Creek United Methodist Church and was very active in Ebenezer and Wrights Valley Churches. She worked at the N.R.& P. Store, N.R. & P. Coal Company Office, Berwind Bank, Park Federal Savings and Loan, and Bank of Tazewell County.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellene (Steve) Ruble and Rosellis (Kelly) Graham; sons, Eric Emerson Johnson and John Drew Johnson; grandson, Chris Ruble; granddaughters, Carolann (Gary) Shrader and Cansas Johnson (Cody Rasnake); first cousins, Denny Cruise, Maxine Martin, L.A. Rorrer (Juanita), Barbara Edwards, Lois Jean Webb, Wanda Cock (Jerry), Rudolph Jennings, Maxine Jennings Funk, and Ann Castle; and great-granddaughters, Rosellen Carol Rasnake, Kaidence Paige Shrader, Avabeth Clara Rasnake, and Zadalyn Celia Rasnake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel wit Pastor V. Kaye Seay officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Jennings Memorial Cemetery in Hillsville, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service.