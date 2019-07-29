|
Rosie Ima Goad, 89, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Goad was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Edgar and Gladys McMillian Guynn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Don Goad; sister, Louise King; and brothers, Arthur Jay Guynn and Matthew Guynn.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Aubrey Don and Deloris Goad of Hillsville and Leonard Wayne Goad of Fancy Gap; sisters, Tiny Midkiff of Hillsville and Leona Freeman of Fancy Gap; grandchildren and spouses, Bradley and Alesia Goad of Hillsville and Stephanie Goad-Branson and Greg of Pulaski; and great-grandson, Noah Goad of Hillsville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kevin Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from July 29 to July 30, 2019