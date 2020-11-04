Roy A. Quesenberry of Fancy Gap, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 2, 2020. The Lord gave him length of days of 85 years. Roy served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany. He worked on the farm raising beef cattle for most of his adult life and at Sprague Electric Co. for 29 years. Roy enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, horseback riding and cookouts with family and friends. He attended Round Knob Baptist Church.

He was born March 28, 1935 in Fancy Gap, VA to the late Cabble and Mittie Quesenberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy Allen, Mary Easter, Geneva Gates, Lillian Barber and Ruby Cagle and nephew, Lonnie Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Y. Quesenberry and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Sawyers. Roy has several nieces and nephews and many close friends and church family.

Funeral services will be held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, VA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Everyone is ask to please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing if they attend.

A special thanks to all those who provided services from Blue Ridge Home Health Care. They provided outstanding rehabilitation care.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.