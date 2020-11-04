1/1
Roy A. Quesenberry
1935 - 2020
Roy A. Quesenberry of Fancy Gap, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 2, 2020. The Lord gave him length of days of 85 years. Roy served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany. He worked on the farm raising beef cattle for most of his adult life and at Sprague Electric Co. for 29 years. Roy enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, horseback riding and cookouts with family and friends. He attended Round Knob Baptist Church.

He was born March 28, 1935 in Fancy Gap, VA to the late Cabble and Mittie Quesenberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy Allen, Mary Easter, Geneva Gates, Lillian Barber and Ruby Cagle and nephew, Lonnie Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Y. Quesenberry and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Sawyers. Roy has several nieces and nephews and many close friends and church family.

Funeral services will be held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, VA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Everyone is ask to please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing if they attend.

A special thanks to all those who provided services from Blue Ridge Home Health Care. They provided outstanding rehabilitation care.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.


Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
NOV
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 4, 2020
Prayers and much love to the family. Benton loved being his friend.Such a fine man.
Elsie Cochran
Friend
November 3, 2020
Cheryl I’m so sorry to hear about your Daddy. Know I will be thinking if you and praying for comfort for you and your family. So hard loosing the ones we love so much.
Love,
Teresa Phillips
Julie Teresa Phillips
Friend
November 3, 2020
Roy will be missed. Michael and I enjoyed visiting him and Frances. He especially loved Michael smoked chicken we would bring him. A truly good man. Michael and Linda Capers Fancy Gap.
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Heartfelt prayers for peace and comfort for each family member, friends and neighbors.
Vera and Garnett Dalton
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Roy. I can remember him walking by our house when I was very young, always thought he was good looking. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time .
Faye Meredith Shepherd
Friend
November 3, 2020

Frances, Cheryl, & Family, we are so sorry for your loss. May God's peace surround you.
Verlin & Katie Bowman
