RUTH G. EDWARDS

DELAND, FLORIDA - Ruth Edwards, 83, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on January 29, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1935 in Woodlawn, VA to Amie Gardner and T. Sanders Gardner. She graduated from Woodlawn High School. She married Billy B. Edwards, June 1953. They moved to Florida in 1958, where she lived the rest of her life raising four children. Ruth is survived by her daughter Vicki (Cory) Sheward, son Ronnie (Debbie) Edwards, daughter Cynthia Hopkins, son Thomas Edwards, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Betty Jo Griffin (Hillsville,Va), and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Memorial Service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 5 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW#2380 Auxiliary, 510 S. Alabama Ave, Deland, FL 32724.