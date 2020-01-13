|
Sadie Cledis Quesenberry Moore, 90, of Dugspur, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab Center of Hillsville. She was preceded in death by her husband Evans Moore; parents, Junie Earles and Goldie Avis Goad Quesenberry; son, David Moore; brothers, Noah Quesenberry and Melvin Quesenberry; sister, Betty Hall.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Darry Griffin; sisters and brother-in-law, Shelba and Charles Layman of Martinsville, VA, Lula Gusler of Statesville, NC, and Virginia Ousley of Hillsville; sisters-in-laws, Frances Ratliff and Alice Quesenberry; grandchildren and spouses, Jeff and Jody Griffin, Todd and Dana Griffin, and Kimberly Bailey; great grandchildren and spouses Evan Griffin and Ethan Griffin, Ashlyn Griffin, Destiny Bailey, Makayla Davis, and Erika and Jesse Coble; great-great grandchildren, Charleigh Lawson and Wyatt Ruiz.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Vinton Quesenberry officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Lee Queseberry Cemetery on Indian Valley Road. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Moore family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020