Sandra Poole Phipps, born December 9, 1944, was called home to be with her Lord on May 25, 2020. She passed peacefully at home in Fairfax, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born in Pulaski, VA and raised in Hillsville, VA where she spent a joyful childhood living in the Blue Ridge highlands with her parents, brother Mickey, and dear Aunt Iva. It was here that she made many lifelong friends, close classmates, and met her would be husband. She went on to attended nursing school in Roanoke, Virginia, becoming a Registered Nurse and pursing her calling of care.

In 1966, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Roger, who she would spend all but the last year of her life with. She and Roger lived in various places throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. They eventually settled in Danville, where they raised their two daughters and lived for over 40 years. Sandra was a devoted mother, very active in the raising of her daughters, and ensured that her two girls were well loved and provided with all they could need or want.

Sandra was dedicated to her career in nursing, that included labor and delivery, operating room, epidemiology, a pioneering career in home health nursing's early days, and nursing administration. She was well respected and loved by many for her kind heart and gentle nature. Sandra often joked of being Florence Nightingale's contemporary when reflecting on her career.

Her three grandchildren were a highlight of her life, especially after retirement, when she shared many family vacations and holidays with them. Forever the hostess, she was known for her holiday gatherings and family birthday celebrations where she showed her cooking and entertaining skills, a joy that she shared with her husband Roger.

Sandra and Roger loved to travel. They had a particular fondness for the south east and especially enjoyed several places in the Mediterranean before Roger was no longer able to travel. Leading up to and following Roger's passing, she courageously re-located to Fairfax to be closer to her daughter and brother's families and was fortunate to make numerous new friends. She managed to travel a bit more and especially enjoyed excursions with several senior groups, as well as with friends from her community. She was extremely blessed to be able to remain active until the final few months of her life.

Sandra is predeceased by her husband, Bernard Roger Phipps and parents, Maston Eugene "Gene" and Ruth Aker Poole. She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Harrison and son-in-law, Glen of Fairfax; daughter, Crystal Lewis of Danville; grandchildren, Alex and Amber Harrison and Grace Lewis; as well as her brother M.E. "Mickey" Poole, of Lake Frederick and The Villages FL; nephew, Andrew Poole; and great niece, Alma Poole. She is also pre-deceased by sister-in-law, Charlotte Fore Poole and nephew, Nathan Poole.

A graveside service will be held on June 20, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Felts Cemetery in Galax, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice at capitalcaring.org. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.