Sarah B. Surratt, 82, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Mrs. Surratt was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late James and Millie Goad Quesenberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Dane Surratt and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Dane Surratt, Karen Yvonne Surratt, and Jeffrey Randell Surratt; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A private burial will be in the White Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.