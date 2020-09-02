1/
Sarah B. Surratt
Sarah B. Surratt, 82, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Mrs. Surratt was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late James and Millie Goad Quesenberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Dane Surratt and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Dane Surratt, Karen Yvonne Surratt, and Jeffrey Randell Surratt; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A private burial will be in the White Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
