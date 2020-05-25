Mrs. Sharon Puckett, age 79, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Puckett was born in Freemont, IN., on May 5, 1941 to the late Ralph and Hazel Bolton Brattin. Mrs. Puckett loved her family and taught them to put God first in their lives as she did. She enjoyed nature and the beauty of God's creations. Mrs. Puckett loved basket weaving and working with her hands. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert Elmore Puckett; daughter, Melissa Puckett, son, Mark Puckett; grandchildren, Jarrod Puckett and Kylea Puckett; and a niece, Onnaliesa Douglass. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Puckett was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Clark. Due to the health concerns of Covid-19 the family will be having a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Carroll News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.