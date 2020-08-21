1/
Shelba Jean Barr
Shelba Jean Barr, 82, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Barr was born in Carroll County to the late Tipton W. and India Howlett Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dorless Lee Barr; son, Douglas N. Barr; sister, Callie Vass; brothers, Robert T. Davis and Dwaine M. Davis; son-in-law, Jerel Turman; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Barr.

Mrs. Barr was a long-time member of Gladesboro Lutheran Church. She graduated from Radford University and retired from the Carroll County School System. Mrs. Barr taught at Gladesboro Elementary School, Dugspur Elementary School and St. Paul Elementary School.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie L. Turman of Meadows of Dan; son, Richard L. Barr of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Jill Barr of Galax; grandchildren and spouses, Marsha and Tracy Caudill of Laurel Fork, Bobby and Abby Turman of Meadows of Dan, Joshua and Nicole Barr of Hillsville, Daniel and Regina Barr of Galax, Nick Barr of Galax, and Ari Barr of Galax; great-grandchildren, Nathan Caudill and wife, Jessica, Cailyn Turman, Brittney Caudill, Eli Barr, Ethan Barr, Austin Barr, Clayton Turman and Elizabeth Barr; great-great-grandson, Forrest Caudill; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladesboro Cemetery Fund. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
