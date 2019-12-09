Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Sherry Lynn Hunley Williams

Sherry Lynn Hunley Williams Obituary

Sherry Lynn Hunley Williams, 63, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Williams was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Everett Clifton and Carrie Estelle Firebaugh Hunley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Williams; and brothers, Kenny Hunley, Jimmy Hunley and Doug Hunley.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robbie and Holly Frost and Jayson and Christie Dalton; grandson, Nathan Frost; sister, Pat Hunley and Russell Dalton; and brother, Bobby Hunley and wife, Bonnie.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
