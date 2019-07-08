Shirley Ann Martin, 83, of Wytheville, formerly of Carroll County, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Carrington Place. Mrs. Martin was born to the late Maurice Benton and Flora Cassell Iroler. Along with her parents, Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Watson and Brother-in law, Kermit Haynes and Sister-in-law, Betty Haynes.

Survivors include her husband, Curtis Martin of Wytheville, her daughter, Vicki Snow and husband Randy of Fancy Gap, grandchildren, Alexandria Snow, Jade Snow, Cade Snow and Mia Snow and a great-granddaughter, Lainey Martin. Survivors also include her sister, Mary Surratt and husband Marlin of Hillsville, Brother-in-laws, Ben Watson of Richmond, and Leon Martin and wife Olene of Yadkinville, NC.

There will be a visitation for family and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5 – 7 P.M. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville. The burial will be at the Gladesboro Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. A guestbook is available by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Martin family.