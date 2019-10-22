|
Shirley Cox Worrell, 80, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Worrell was born in Grayson County to the late Golden Daniel and Edna Belle Miller Cox. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Leonard and Steven Leonard; and siblings, Kaye Richardson, Sylvia Fields, Kyle Cox, and Billy Joe Cox.
Survivors include her husband, Jean W. Worrell; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina and Tim Terry of North Carolina, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries, and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Bobbitt of Galax and Sue and Randell Hawks of Fancy Gap; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Shirley Cox of Galax and Junior and Zona Cox of Independence; two grandsons, Thomas Leonard and Jason Leonard; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Hillsville with Dr. Lawrence Childs and Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019