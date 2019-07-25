Mrs. Shirley Lee Kemp, 78, of Hillsville passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. She was born September 14, 1940 in Amelia, VA to the late Owen and Lala West Smith. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kemp; brother, Owen Lester Smith; son in law, David Beamer.

Survivors include her son, Gregory Davis of Indianapolis, IN; step daughter, Debra Beamer of Hillsville and step children; step son, Charles Kemp of Woodlawn; several other grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

Per Mrs. Kemp's request, no services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 534, Hillsville, VA 24343.

The care of Mrs. Kemp has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.