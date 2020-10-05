Simitri0 Quintana-Chavez

Simitrio Quintana-Chavez, 66, of Hillsville, VA passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.Simitrio was born on January 16, 1954to Francisco Quintana-Olvera and Cenovia-Chavez of Oja de Agua, Tancoyol, Jalpan, Queretaro, Mexico.He was a very loyal and dedicated worker and spent more than 20 years at Magnolia. He retired from there at the age of 64.Simitrio enjoyed chatting with friends and drinking his morning coffee at Roadrider Market. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, sitting on the front porch in his rocking chair, and spending time with family and friends.Simitrio came to America in 1975. He met his wife Trudy and theymarried October 25, 1978. They then welcomed their son in July 1980. He was very proud to become a citizen in 2006 and could finally say he was an American. Simitrio was always smiling and made many friends through the years. He was very loved by the community and those that knew him.Simitrio is survived by his wife of 42 years, Trudy Quintana; a son Francisco Quintana and wife Krystal of Hillsville; grandchildren Miguel Quintana, Gabriela Quintana, and Aiden Bobbitt of Hillsville; his mother Cenovia Chavez-Chavez; brother Marcos Quintana-Chavez and wife M. Gertrudis Cabrera; sisters, Elia Quintana-Chavez and husband Conce Vega-Landavede, Hideberta Quintana-Chavez and husband Everado Diaz, M. Luisa Quintana Chavez and husband Albertho Correa-Duran, all ofMexico; 12 nieces and 9 nephews; special friends Rene Perez Santiago of Mexico, Mayard Joyce, Jon Morrell and Kevin Edwards all of Hillsville.He was preceded in death by his father Francisco Quintana-Olvera; sister Leova Quintana-Chavez; and brother Amelia Quintana-Chavez.Viewing for Simitrio will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am.