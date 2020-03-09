|
|
|
Stephen Carter Sawyers, 67, of Allisonia, VA passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sawyers; father, Oakley Sawyers; granddaughter, Carli Shea Mino.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Bridget and Mike Parnell of Woodlawn; Sherry Combs of Hiwassee; mother, Doris S. Sawyers of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Rev. David & Ramona Sawyers, and Rev. Jerry and Connie Sawyers; sister, Betty Utt; two grandchildren, Dustin Isom and Christopher Isom; three great grandchildren, Grayson Halverson, Makenna Isom, and Elizah Isom. Many special "chosen" family.
Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Felts Cemetery in Galax, VA. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Funeral to follow at 6:00 PM A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Sawyers family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020