|
|
|
Stetson Watts Fadden, Jr., 87 of Gastonia, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Caromont Health in Gastonia. Mr. Fadden was born in Michigan to the late Stetson Watts Fadden, Sr. and Helene Ressequie Fadden. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Randolph Dale Stewart and two grandsons, James Carrick and John Joseph Poole.
Survivors include his companion, Gail Davis; children Carol Martin and husband, Raulin, Marti Pardun and husband, Robin, Dennis Fadden, Sr., William Earl Fadden, Sheila Nabozny and husband, Mark, Mark Fadden and wife, Scotty, and Russell Fadden and wife, Barbara; fifteen grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Stetson was a lifetime member of the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115 and was a retired Navy Veteran.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Scott Flippin officiating. Burial will follow in the Skyview-Webb Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019