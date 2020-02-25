|
Steve Arlin Martin, 86, of Woodbridge, VA passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sentara Hospital, Woodbridge, VA. He was born on August 29, 1933 in Dugspur, VA to the late David and Minnie (Montgomery) Martin. Mr. Martin served in the United States Army for six years then hung drywall and delivered auto parts for a living, all while being a long time Nascar fan. Mr. Martin was a Chevrolet Man through and through and everyone knew that of him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Bergie Moles, Clain Martin, Chester Martin, Velma Franklin, Launia Martin, and Ernest Martin; and granddaughter, Kathleen Martin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Minnie Alice (Clontz) Martin; three sons and their wives, Arlin and Debrah Martin of Stafford, Joseph and Shirley Martin of Milford, VA, and Russell and Kina Martin of Woodbridge, VA; three grandchildren, Jennifer Landreth and husband, Dale of Culpeper, VA, Jessica Martin of Stafford, VA, and Colin Martin of Woodbridge, VA; two great-granddaughters, Danika and Savannah Landreth of Culpeper, VA; one brother, David Martin, Jr. of Sylvatus, VA; adoptive granddaughter, Elaine Albee of Fredericksburg, VA and Brenda Albee of Woodbridge, VA; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews, three step-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderman-Clontz Family Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.