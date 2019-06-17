Steven Odell Combs, Jr. 47 of Cana, passed away on Friday, June 13, 2019. Mr. Combs was born in Forsyth County, NC on May 9, 1972 and was preceded in death by his father, Steven Odell Combs, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica Combs; mom and pops, Norma Lee Wright Akers and Luther; children, Cheyenne Combs, Austin Combs, Ashelyn Combs, Krista Combs, J.J. Childress, Ethan Childress, Destiny Nelson, and Brianna Wiles; sisters, Lisa Martinez and Vicky Blanton; brother, James Combs; ten step-brothers and sisters; and four grandchildren, Evan Combs, Layla Bryant, Bella Combs, and Grayson Guzman.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 Am with Rev. James Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.