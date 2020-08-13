Stuart Glenn Dalton, 77, of Dugspur, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Carilion New River Valley Hospital. Stuart was born in Carroll County, Virginia on September 17, 1942 to the late Edgar Glenn and Bertha Hollandsworth Dalton.

Stuart is survived by his wife Yvonne W. Dalton of the home; children Jack Dalton, Sharon Dalton, Ellen Dalton-Ward and Jimmy, Kenneth and Jessica Hurt, Robert and Lauren Hurt, Robin and Travis Akers: sister Claralyn and Ken Reece and brother Clark and Carol Dalton. Fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Picket and Rev. Harvey Carico officiating. Interment will follow in the Dalton Cemetery, Sutphintown Road, Dugspur, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time at the church.

Military rites will be conducted by Grover King Post 1115. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.