Stuart Meredith Cox, Jr. a lifelong educator, teacher, and mentor passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Stuart was a longtime resident of Hillsville, Virginia. Stuart is survived by his wife, Joyce Chandler Cox; loving grandchildren, Stuart Marquis Cox, Delaney Cox and their mother Juliana Spencer Cox; step-son and wife, Scott and Michelle Richardson; grandchildren, Dylan and Alexandra Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, David and Kay Cox of Missouri City Texas; sister, Margaret Summerlin of Raleigh, NC; loving nieces and nephews; as well as special lifelong friends Wise Webb and Mike Snider. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Meredith and Clara Louise Poole Cox.
Stuart was a veteran of the United States Army whose passions included gardening, fishing, canoeing, and all things outdoors. Stuart will be missed by friends, family, and many others.
The family will be receiving family and friends at their home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. There will be a private ceremony at a later date for special family and friends.
The family would like to send special thanks to Waddell Nursing and Rehab Facility for the loving care they provided during his stay.
A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Cox family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020