Susan Crawley, 75, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on January 14, 1945 and lived in Hillsville, Virginia until 1963. When she relocated to Greensboro, North Carolina until September 2018 when she moved to Thomson, Georgia to live near family.

Diagnosis in 1991, Susan was a breast cancer survivor. Again she was diagnosis in 1993 with secondary progressive MS.

Susan worked with Deloitte, Haskins and Sells accounting firm until 1992 and UNC at Greensboro Continue Education Division until retirement.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Sanders and Jessie Burcham; mother and stepfather Ethel Blanche Burcham Hardy and Herman L. Hardy. Survived by her husband of 55 years, David Robert Crawley, Sr.; son David Robert Crawley, Jr. (Robbie), wife Patrice, grandson Bailey and granddaughter Carolina; son Forest Wayne Crawley, wife Shawna, grandsons Tyler and Aiden and granddaughter Kieryn; brother Lynn Hardy, wife Judy, nephews Jimmy and Greg; stepbrother Steve Hardy and wife Maggie.

Susan will be buried next to her grandparents at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hillsville, Virginia at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be sent to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society.

Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.

Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Susan Hardy Crawley.