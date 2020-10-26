1/1
Susan Crawley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Crawley, 75, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on January 14, 1945 and lived in Hillsville, Virginia until 1963. When she relocated to Greensboro, North Carolina until September 2018 when she moved to Thomson, Georgia to live near family.

Diagnosis in 1991, Susan was a breast cancer survivor. Again she was diagnosis in 1993 with secondary progressive MS.

Susan worked with Deloitte, Haskins and Sells accounting firm until 1992 and UNC at Greensboro Continue Education Division until retirement.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Sanders and Jessie Burcham; mother and stepfather Ethel Blanche Burcham Hardy and Herman L. Hardy. Survived by her husband of 55 years, David Robert Crawley, Sr.; son David Robert Crawley, Jr. (Robbie), wife Patrice, grandson Bailey and granddaughter Carolina; son Forest Wayne Crawley, wife Shawna, grandsons Tyler and Aiden and granddaughter Kieryn; brother Lynn Hardy, wife Judy, nephews Jimmy and Greg; stepbrother Steve Hardy and wife Maggie.

Susan will be buried next to her grandparents at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hillsville, Virginia at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be sent to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society.

Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.

Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Susan Hardy Crawley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved