Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Susan Cunningham
Susan J. Cunningham Obituary

Susan J. Cunningham, 71, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Cunningham was born in Johnson City, TN to the late William and Carolyn Hankla.

Survivors include her husband, James T. Cunningham of the home; daughter, Bridgette Carita of Monroe, NC; grandchildren, Roman Carita and Phoenix Carita; and sister, Karen Garland of Knoxville, TN.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
