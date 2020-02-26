|
Susan L. Keith, 56 of Dugspur, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Keith was born in Carroll County on July 28, 1963. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Iva L. Groce.
Survivors include her husband, Larry J. Keith of the home; parents, Glenn and Hazel Martin Largen; children and spouses, Whitney Renee and Michael Smith of Hillsville, Isaac and Bekah Dalton of Dugspur, and Courtney and Jason Busby of Alabama; brother, Gary Largen of Dugspur; and grandchildren, Abby Mitchell, Cooper Mitchell and Weston Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020