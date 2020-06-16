Susan M. Lineberry
1968 - 2020
Susan M. Lineberry, 51, of Dugspur, VA passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry David and Janet Reece Simone.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon Lineberry; daughter, April Lineberry Joyce; three grandchildren, Ila Mabe, William Mabe and Lane Joyce.

Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Harmon Lineberry Cemetery with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. The family will receive friends at the Harmon Lineberry cemetery from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Lineberry family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harmon Lineberry Cemetery
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Harmon Lineberry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
