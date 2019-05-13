Susie Jennings, 76, of Hillsville, went to be with her savior on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Susie was born in Carroll County to the late John Sidney and Fannie Hicks Jennings on November 12, 1942. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Ina Mae (Doll) Horton and brothers, Cledias Jennings, Kermit Jennings, Teddy Jennings and Johnny Hicks. She is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Joyce Jennings of Salem and Ray and June Jennings of Texas; nieces and spouses, Laura and Sonny Duran of New Mexico and Linda Horton of Hillsville; nephews and spouse, James and Debbie Horton of Galax and Virgil Horton of Willis; great-niece and spouse, Kacie and Chase Weddle; great-nephew, Ethan Horton; great-great-niece and spouse, Bessie and Allan Hilbert, II; great-great-great-nieces and spouse, Chelsey and Tyler Melton and Jessica Hawks and Brett Bobbitt; great-great-great-nephew, Keith Hawks and Audie Hamblin; great-great-great-great-nieces, Charleigh Lynch, Harper Melton, Haven Melton, and Star Shaffer; great-great-great-great-nephews, LeLand Hawks, Bentley Hawks, Michael Hawks, and Clinton Lynch; and special friends, Beatrice Huff, Christine Huff, Barbara Shockley, Fredia White, Willow Dean Zschernig, and Jeannie Sutphin; and several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1:00 PM with Rev. Norman Goad and Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.