Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson
1938 - 2020
Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson, age 81, passed away at the home of her sister Carol on Friday, June 12, 2020. Sylvia was born October 13, 1938 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Addison and Essie Caroline Webb Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Robinson.

She is survived by sisters Carol Burris and Betty Lou Eaton both of Fancy Gap, Virginia and brother Kenneth Eaton of Maryland. Three nieces and one nephew also survive as well as many special friends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Poe officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax is serving the Robinson family. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Felts Cemetery
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Felts Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Sylvia was such a beautiful lady, and she made the world better during her lifetime. Love and prayers to the family,
Mary Jane & Mike Carico
Friend
June 15, 2020
My precious sister Sylvia, you made it home before me. Have a good time walking the streets of gold with and we will praise God together again soon. Betty
Betty Roberts
Friend
June 14, 2020
Sylvia was a wonderful, warm and caring person. Love and prayers for the family.
Sharon Brown
Friend
June 14, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with all the family. I worked with Sylvia at the telephone company. She was always such a pleasant person. May God comfort & give you peace in the days ahead.
Jimmy Jones
Coworker
June 14, 2020
So long to a good friend. I havent seen Sylvia in 10 years, but I will always have fond memories of our friendship.
Barbara Tarvid
Friend
June 14, 2020
Oh, our dear sweet Sylvia has now joined her love ones in Heaven. A more gracious and precious lady is hard to find. Deepest sympathy from the Carico family.....
Roger, Norma Jean Carico
Friend
