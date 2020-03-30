|
|
|
Teresa Goad, 66, of Hillsville passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Goad was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Telford and Mary Etta Dunford Austin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Gene Goad; sister, Joyce Frazier; and brother, Mickey Austin.
Survivors include her sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Burnette of Austinville, Kathleen Horton of Dublin, Peggy Goad of Austinville, and Sue Nester of Hillsville and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with burial following will be held at Bethany Cemetery with Rev. Harold Boyd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020