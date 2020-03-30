Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Goad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Goad

Send Flowers
Teresa Goad Obituary

Teresa Goad, 66, of Hillsville passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Goad was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Telford and Mary Etta Dunford Austin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Gene Goad; sister, Joyce Frazier; and brother, Mickey Austin.

Survivors include her sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Burnette of Austinville, Kathleen Horton of Dublin, Peggy Goad of Austinville, and Sue Nester of Hillsville and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following will be held at Bethany Cemetery with Rev. Harold Boyd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -