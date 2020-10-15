Texas Arlene Thomas Harreld age 80 of Fries, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Harreld was born in Carroll County, Virginia on September 1, 1940 to William Cecil and Beulah Faye Vaughan Thomas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee Harreld; son Rodney Lee White and siblings William Junior Thomas, Faye Blanton, Jack Thomas and David Michael Thomas.

She is survived by a son Tony White of Fries, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Mark Hullinger of Indiana; daughter-in-law Phillis White of Indiana; sister Cleo Dowling of Fries, Virginia; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.