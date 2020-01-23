|
Thomas "Tommy" Briggs, 73 of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Mr. Briggs was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Rev. Wayne and Sally Mills Briggs. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Briggs; grandson, Alan Bryant; and siblings, Darlene Thomas, Russell Briggs, Jimmy Briggs, Ruth McGlockin, Rev. Bobby Briggs and Billy Briggs.
Survivors include his children, Missy Sawyers of Hillsville and Ray Briggs and wife, Tessa of Woodlawn; grandchildren and spouse, Isaac and Emmalee Bryant, Paige Briggs, David Briggs, and Natalie Briggs; great-granddaughter, Kinlee Bryant; siblings and spouses, Florence Collins of Salem, Rev. John and Zona Briggs of Woodlawn, and Paul and Joann Briggs of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law, Ronald Thomas of Meadow View and Roger McGlockin; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Roanoke, Dot Briggs of Glade Springs, and Linda Briggs of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Church of God at 11:00 AM with Pastors Rhudy Robinson and David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the Pickett Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020