|
|
THOMAS EDWARD "TOM" FARISS
TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. - Mr. Thomas Edward "Tom" Fariss, 88, of Tobaccoville, passed away early Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at Yadkin Nursing Care Center in Yadkinville. Mr. Fariss was born May 5, 1931, in McDowell County, WV, one of three sons born to the late Emet and Olevia Bennett Fariss. Tom served our country in the United States Army following the Korean Conflict. He retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing after many years of service and was a member and deacon of Worrell Memorial Primitive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Azalea Worrell Fariss of the home; two daughters and a son-in-law, Carmen Fariss of Yadkinville and Katrina and Keith Belton of Tobaccoville; a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Gail Fariss of Pfafftown; his grandchildren, Cassandra and B.J. Hutchens, Melanie Freeman, D.J. Spillman, Jason and Sarah Fariss, Matthew and Christine Fariss, Katelyn Belton, Kameryn Belton, and Kristy and Steve Hurst; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fariss was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Frances Fariss and Paul Fariss. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private funeral service was held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Worrell Memorial Primitive Baptist Church in Laurel Fork, VA, with Elder Gleason Worrell, Elder Lewis Vass, and Elder Dan Puckett officiating. Burial followed in the Worrell Cemetery, with military honors by the Grover King VFW Post #1115 Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worrell Memorial Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Alan Fariss, Treasurer, 4800 Warner Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020