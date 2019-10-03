|
Thomas Lee Ayers, 67, of Hillsville passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Mr. Ayers was born in Radford, VA to the late Donald Wayne and Juanita Jean Shockley Ayers.
Survivors include his brother, William "Billy" Ayers of Hillsville and several cousins and aunts.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Shockley Cemetery at 10:00 AM with Pastor David Bays officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019