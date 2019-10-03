Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lee Ayers

Send Flowers
Thomas Lee Ayers Obituary

Thomas Lee Ayers, 67, of Hillsville passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Mr. Ayers was born in Radford, VA to the late Donald Wayne and Juanita Jean Shockley Ayers.

Survivors include his brother, William "Billy" Ayers of Hillsville and several cousins and aunts.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Shockley Cemetery at 10:00 AM with Pastor David Bays officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.