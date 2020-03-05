|
|
|
Thomas T. Slate, 84, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. Mr. Slate was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Jeremiah and Susan Bell Zora Hanks Slate. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Debbie Nester and several siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Shirlene T. Slate of the home; Richard Slate, Tom Slate, and Susan Hart all of Illinois and Donna Tarquinil of Florida; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Dr. Allen Cherry, Rev. Ricky Atkins, and Elder Jerry Nester officiating. Burial will follow in the Nester Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 115 and the Air Force. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020