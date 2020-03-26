|
|
Mrs. Tonia Faye Towe Goad, age 77, of Cana, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Mrs. Goad was born in Carroll County, on March 6, 1943, to William Roscoe and Mattie Frances Monday Towe. She retired from Rooftop of Virginia in Head Start education for more than 30 years. Mrs. Goad was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and neighbor. Surviving are sons and a daughter-in-law, Perry Strickland, Joe and Lana Strickland, and Jeremy Goad; grandchildren, Kayla Strickland and Misty Strickland; sisters, Gaye McGinn, Sally Jones and June Cooke; and a brother, Johnny Towe. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goad was preceded in death by her husband, Posie T. "Tommy" Goad; sisters, Mary Berrier and Mabel Barnard. All services for Mrs. Goad are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020