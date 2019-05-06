Tony Lee Hawks, 57, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Hawks was born in Carroll County to the late Creed Henderson and Rose Alice Felts Hawks.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Hawks of the home; children, Mr. and Mrs. Cody and Angela Hawks of Independence, Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Cheyenne Hawks of Pearisburg and Mr. Mikey Nester of Fancy Gap; grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Hawks and Hunter Lee Hawks; brother, Randy Hawks of Grayson County; sisters, Wanda Sumner of Woodlawn and Debbie Belton of Austinville; mother-in-law, Frances Nester; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Nester and David Nester; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Williams; uncle, Rommie Felts, and nephews, Josh Nester and Justin Nester.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Leeks officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.