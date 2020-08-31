Tony Lee Worrell, Jr. 91 of Pilot Mountain, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. Mr. Worrell was born in Dugspur, VA to the late Tony Worrell, Sr. and Bessie Murphy Worrell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Joanna Belle Webb and sisters, Mary Beaty, Margie Dalton, and Dorothy Dalton.

Mr. Worrell worked for 41 years for the highway department in Virginia.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel Worrell; son, Donald Worrell and Frieda; step-children, Gary Tilton & Ruamie, Larry Tilton and Evelyn, and Cheryl Tilton; sister, Shirley Webb; granddaughter, Amanda Worrell and Ricky; great-grandson, Daniel Smith; step-granddaughters, Robin Sutphin and Cindi and Jeremy Hendrick; eight step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.