Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Tony Ogle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Lynn Ogle


1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Tony Lynn Ogle Obituary

Tony Lynn Ogle, 57 of Hillsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Mr. Ogle was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Lancelot Alexander and Margie (Ellen) Fern Akers Ogle.

Survivors include his sister, Opal Fern Ogle Kegley of Woodlawn; brother, Billy Lance Ogle of Hillsville; niece and spouse, Tryphena and Andy Horsley ; and nephews and spouse, Jason Kegley and Jody and Crystal Kegley; great-nephew and great-niece, Levi and Isabell.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.