Tony Lynn Ogle, 57 of Hillsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Mr. Ogle was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Lancelot Alexander and Margie (Ellen) Fern Akers Ogle.

Survivors include his sister, Opal Fern Ogle Kegley of Woodlawn; brother, Billy Lance Ogle of Hillsville; niece and spouse, Tryphena and Andy Horsley ; and nephews and spouse, Jason Kegley and Jody and Crystal Kegley; great-nephew and great-niece, Levi and Isabell.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.