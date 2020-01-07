Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
For more information about
Tony Sowers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Maynard Sowers

Send Flowers
Tony Maynard Sowers Obituary

Tony Maynard Sowers, 63, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. Mr. Sowers was born in Radford, VA to the late Glenwood Thomas and Nora Moore Sowers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Sowers and a sister, Suzanne Carhart.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Jonathan and Amy Sowers of Pulaski, Tina and Harold Reedy of Hillsville, Stephanie Hill of Galax, Sandra and James Smith of Willis and Katy Sowers of Pulaski; sister, Gayla Ford of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Billy Hall, Jared Smith, Kaitlyn Edmonds, Ashley Walls, Brady Setliff, Javan Setliff, Allison Davis, Cassidy Arnold, Andrew Reedy, Jackson Sowers, Abel Sowers, Tyler Richardson, and Makaylah Richardson; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Davis.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the White Spring Hill Lane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -