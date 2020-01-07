|
|
|
Tony Maynard Sowers, 63, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. Mr. Sowers was born in Radford, VA to the late Glenwood Thomas and Nora Moore Sowers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Sowers and a sister, Suzanne Carhart.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Jonathan and Amy Sowers of Pulaski, Tina and Harold Reedy of Hillsville, Stephanie Hill of Galax, Sandra and James Smith of Willis and Katy Sowers of Pulaski; sister, Gayla Ford of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Billy Hall, Jared Smith, Kaitlyn Edmonds, Ashley Walls, Brady Setliff, Javan Setliff, Allison Davis, Cassidy Arnold, Andrew Reedy, Jackson Sowers, Abel Sowers, Tyler Richardson, and Makaylah Richardson; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Davis.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the White Spring Hill Lane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020