|
|
|
Truman Franklin Shuman, 74, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital. Mr. Shuman was born in Georgia to the late William Andrew and Lucille Nesmith Shuman.
Survivors include his brothers, Jesse Shuman of Hillsville and William Andrew Shuman, Jr. of Glenville, GA; sister, Linda Jones of Claxton, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 2:00 PM with Rev. Russell Payne and Rev. Harold Boyd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020