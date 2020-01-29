Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Truman Shuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Truman Franklin Shuman

Send Flowers
Truman Franklin Shuman Obituary

Truman Franklin Shuman, 74, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital. Mr. Shuman was born in Georgia to the late William Andrew and Lucille Nesmith Shuman.

Survivors include his brothers, Jesse Shuman of Hillsville and William Andrew Shuman, Jr. of Glenville, GA; sister, Linda Jones of Claxton, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 2:00 PM with Rev. Russell Payne and Rev. Harold Boyd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Truman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -