Velma Clay Beasley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Clay Beasley, 95, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Beasley was born in Carroll County to the late Harvey David and Minnie Fleming Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Foster Allen Beasley; son, Vincent Clay Beasley; grandsons, Nathan Beasley and Michael Beasley; two brothers; and five sisters. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Joel Warren and Pamela Beasley of Nashville and Daniel Foster and Karen Beasley of Fincastle; sister, Scottie Crowder; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special friend, Loretta Umbarger. A graveside service with burial following will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Beasley Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Please make donations to the charity of your choice. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved