Velma Clay Beasley, 95, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Beasley was born in Carroll County to the late Harvey David and Minnie Fleming Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Foster Allen Beasley; son, Vincent Clay Beasley; grandsons, Nathan Beasley and Michael Beasley; two brothers; and five sisters. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Joel Warren and Pamela Beasley of Nashville and Daniel Foster and Karen Beasley of Fincastle; sister, Scottie Crowder; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special friend, Loretta Umbarger. A graveside service with burial following will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Beasley Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Please make donations to the charity of your choice. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.