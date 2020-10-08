1/
Vera Maude Quesenberry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera Maude Quesenberry, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Custer and Stella Quesenberry; brothers, Fenton and Glennis Quesenberry; and sisters, Maxine Jones and Paulitta Quesenberry.

She is survived by her brother, Chester Quesenberry; sisters, Deloris Mills, Verta Owen, Sandra Holder and Dorcas Sprinkle; eight nieces; eight nephews; a very special great-niece, Althea Rose; and special friends and caregivers, David and Linda Newman.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kermit Quesenberry with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Harvey Carrico officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kermit Quesenberry Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved