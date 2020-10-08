Vera Maude Quesenberry, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Custer and Stella Quesenberry; brothers, Fenton and Glennis Quesenberry; and sisters, Maxine Jones and Paulitta Quesenberry.

She is survived by her brother, Chester Quesenberry; sisters, Deloris Mills, Verta Owen, Sandra Holder and Dorcas Sprinkle; eight nieces; eight nephews; a very special great-niece, Althea Rose; and special friends and caregivers, David and Linda Newman.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kermit Quesenberry with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Harvey Carrico officiating.