1/
Virgil W. Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virgil W. Sharp, 82 of Woodlawn, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Sharp was born in Carroll County to the late Elmer David and Missouri Burnette Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Miles Slusher and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Rhea Sharp; children and spouses, Teresa Slusher, Nathan and Sandra Sharp, Gina and Wayne Turner, and Tina Shaffner; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Wes Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharp Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 until 12:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved