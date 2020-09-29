Virgil W. Sharp, 82 of Woodlawn, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Sharp was born in Carroll County to the late Elmer David and Missouri Burnette Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Miles Slusher and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Rhea Sharp; children and spouses, Teresa Slusher, Nathan and Sandra Sharp, Gina and Wayne Turner, and Tina Shaffner; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Wes Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharp Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 until 12:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.