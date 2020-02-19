|
Virginia Ellen Mabe, 84, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Mabe was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Bernard and Eva Gardner Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby D. Mabe; daughter, Kathy E. Shockley; and daughter-in-law, Roxann S. Mabe.
Survivors include her son, Bernard Mabe of Hillsville; granddaughters and spouses, Kristina and Mike Durnil, Kodie White, and Kasey and Brian Moser; grandson and spouse, Brad and Amy Shockley; great-granddaughters, Kendra and Ariyanna Durnil, Kailey and Macy White, Kyra and Bayleigh Moser, and Aubrianna Shockley; son-in-law, Jerry Shockley and friend, Sheila Cox; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Clayton Shockley; and special friend, Mildred Burnette.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Elder Eddie Bunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mabe Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020