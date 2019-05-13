Virginia Lucille Dalton, age 94 of Hillsville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019. Mrs. Dalton was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Isaac and Della Surratt Ogle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Howard Dalton and a son, Ronnie Dalton.

Survivors include her children, Gayla Stilwell of Hillsville, Brenda Bazzle and husband, Jim of Hillsville, Maggie Monteith and husband, Gary of King, NC, Sanford Dalton and wife, Theresa of Hillsville, and Lisa Daugherty and husband, Harry of Roanoke; sister, Nellie Slate of Hillsville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was a devoted wife of over 70 years and a very loving mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Pastor David Bays and Pastor Kevin

Carlan officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to either Little Vine Community Church attention Riley Drawdy 459 Buckwheat Road, Hillsville, VA 24343 or Little Vine Cemetery attention Steve Quesenberry 470 Shady Hill Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.