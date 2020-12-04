1/
Walter Berton Alley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Berton Alley, 77, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Alley was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Sam and Victoria Warf Alley.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Alley of the home; grandsons, Jared Doss, Sethan Doss, and Trinity Doss; his beloved Pet, Angel; and several other family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jason Kline officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved