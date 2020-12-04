Walter Berton Alley, 77, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Alley was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Sam and Victoria Warf Alley.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Alley of the home; grandsons, Jared Doss, Sethan Doss, and Trinity Doss; his beloved Pet, Angel; and several other family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jason Kline officiating.