Wanda Caudill Goad, 75, of Laurel Fork, entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, June 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Wanda was born in Alleghany, NC to the late Bert and Mable Hodge Sturgill. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Goad; son, Michael Hal Caudill; brothers, Billy Sturgill (Ella) and Bert Sturgill, Jr.; and sisters, Viola Burnes and Bertha Marlowe. Survivors include her children and spouses, Kathy and Gary Bunn of Iron Station, NC, Karla and Terry Archer of Fries, Keith and Kimberly Caudill of Clayton, NC, Martin Caudill of Hillsville, Tracy and Marsha Caudill of Laurel Fork, Corina Caudill of Dobson, NC, and Joey Goad of West Jefferson, NC; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Allen Randleman of Yadkinville, NC; brothers and sister-in-law, Wade and Virginia Sturgill and Roger Sturgill all of Sparta, NC; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Sturgill; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Nathan Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Sparta, NC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or at mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.