Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Taylor Cornett

Wanda Taylor Cornett Obituary

Wanda Taylor Cornett, 88 of Elk Creek, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Grayson Health and Rehab. Mrs. Cornett was born in Virginia to the late Bayard Coy and Geneva Hackler Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Cornett; son, James Edward Cornett; daughter, JoAnn Cornett; and siblings, Hugh, Hassell, Ray, Lois, Phil and Fairy.

Survivors include her son, David Cornett of Roanoke; grandchildren, Gregory Cornett, Andrea Robins, and Jaime Cornett; great-grandchildren, Audrey Shaw, Captain Robins, and Phillip Cornett; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Elk Creek Rescue Squad Building at 9109 Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, VA 24326. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
