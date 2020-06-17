Wayne J. Lawson, 80, of Hillsville passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Gaye Lawson; parents, Early Madison and Lillian Ethyel Edmonds Lawson; three sisters and three brothers.

Survivors include his children and spouse, Cathy Annette Lawson of Austinville, Jerry Wayne and Lisa Lawson of Austinville, and Lillian Jean Lawson of Austinville; three grandchildren and spouses, Alicia and John Mabe, Danielle Lawson and Corey Brown, and Gabrielle Jean Lawson and Alex Webb; five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Tedder Cemetery on Castletown Road. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.